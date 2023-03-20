Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. 164,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,297. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

