Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $276.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.81 and its 200-day moving average is $319.55. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,862,000 after buying an additional 77,929 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.