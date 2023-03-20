PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,365,696. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

