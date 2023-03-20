PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,995 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

