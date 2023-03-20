Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

