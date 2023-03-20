Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 399 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.28 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.58 and a 200-day moving average of $536.31.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

