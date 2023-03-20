Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after buying an additional 440,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $78.30 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

