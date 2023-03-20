Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

