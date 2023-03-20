Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

