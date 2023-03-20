PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
