PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

