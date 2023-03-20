Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,235. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

