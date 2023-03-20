Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

