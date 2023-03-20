Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services makes up approximately 8.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

