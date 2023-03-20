Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.
NYSE:AMP traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $286.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,388. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
