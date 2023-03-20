Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $286.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,388. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

