Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,100 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

