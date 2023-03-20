Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 563 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,736. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.