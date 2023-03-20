Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 581 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.50. 605,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480,743. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.