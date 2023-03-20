Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $44.34. 7,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.