Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PERI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Perion Network Trading Up 0.3 %

PERI stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

About Perion Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 125.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 39.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

