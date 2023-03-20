Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PERI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Perion Network Trading Up 0.3 %
PERI stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
