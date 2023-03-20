PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $14,513.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,204,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,838,072.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,267. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.