Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.