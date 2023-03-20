Piper Sandler Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $1.30

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.24.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,161.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 372,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

