Pirate Chain Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.52 million and $125,204.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00124857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00057721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

