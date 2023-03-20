Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 177,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,423. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

