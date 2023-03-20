PlatinX (PTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,340.02

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $162,340.02 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

