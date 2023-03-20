PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75.57 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $134.05 million and approximately $75.57 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00352172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.27 or 0.25597099 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

