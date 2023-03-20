Pocket Network (POKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $55.50 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

