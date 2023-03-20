Poollotto.finance Price Hits $4.82 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $56.02 million and $66,070.42 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00017318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,162.59 or 0.25629171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

