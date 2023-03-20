PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $968,609.73

PotCoin (POT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $968,609.73 and approximately $3,103.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 21% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00292382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00022878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,227 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

