PPL (NYSE:PPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,211. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

