PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $830,400. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

