Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

