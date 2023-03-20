Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.00

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 5740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.77.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
