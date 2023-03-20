PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PSMT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

