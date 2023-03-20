Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Prom has a total market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00018227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00196474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.85 or 1.00058306 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14181755 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,422,082.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

