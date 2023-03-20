Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance
PTGX stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $27.41.
Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.