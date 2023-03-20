Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

PTGX stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 350,669 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

