Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 120,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

