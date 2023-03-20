Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11,225.48 and approximately $186,963.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 99.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002007 USD and is up 100.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,669.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

