Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Quest Resource Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
