Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Quest Resource by 1,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

