QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 0.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.76 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.33 ($0.18). Approximately 209,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 210,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.18).

QUIZ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.80 million, a PE ratio of 358.13 and a beta of 1.80.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

