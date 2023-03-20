Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE RDN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

