Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $65.73 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.01213064 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.16 or 0.01502514 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

