Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
