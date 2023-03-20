Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.