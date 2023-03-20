Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 9,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

