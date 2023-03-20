Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $337.71 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $337.71 million and $13.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,333,006,741 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

