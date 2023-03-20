Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS):
- 3/16/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2023 – Kosmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.75 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 2/28/2023 – Kosmos Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/27/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 5,577,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,241. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.77.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.