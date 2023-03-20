Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS):

3/16/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Kosmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.75 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/28/2023 – Kosmos Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/27/2023 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2023 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 5,577,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,241. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

