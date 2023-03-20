ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,936.75 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $4,936.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00291394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00022795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.