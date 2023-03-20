ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $5,393.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00286468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

