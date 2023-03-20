REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About REE Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $170,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

