REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.
REE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
