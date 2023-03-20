Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

