Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Regency Centers Price Performance
REG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,056. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41.
Regency Centers Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.