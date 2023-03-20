Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,056. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

